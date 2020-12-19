The children of Dick and Diana (Rossell) Heydenberk happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary.
What began as flirtation on the school bus in high school developed into decades of adventures together. Dick and Diana were married on Dec. 26, 1970, at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, in the midst of a blizzard.
In their early marriage, they lived in Norfolk, Virginia, where Dick served in the U.S. Navy.
After returning to Cadillac, Dick and Diana worked side-by-side with MassMutual for 36 years in the life insurance and investment business. Amazingly, they could work together all day, every day and still sleep in the same bed at night! As of November 2020, they are newly retired.
They've been blessed with two daughters, Heather and Kristin, and two sons-in-law, Tim and Steve. They have six grandchildren: Will (17), Josh (15), Brennan (13), Kenyon (11), Olivia (5) and Imani (2). Papa (Dick) and Nani (Diana) love to host their family with crackling fires, hot dog roasts, playground fun, tree fort escapades and Nani's famous Chex mix.
When not loving on their family, Dick and Diana enjoy travel, camping, walks with their dog, Ginny, reading books together and fireside conversations. They credit their faith in God as they celebrate this Golden Anniversary.
