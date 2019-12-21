Jewetts celebrate 68th

ADRIAN — Rev. and Mrs. Lloyd Jewett of Adrian are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary this December.
Janet Patricia "Pat" Carlson and Lloyd William Jewett were married Dec. 22, 1951 by the Rev. Stanley Malmgren at the Boon Baptist Church in Boon, Michigan.
Their children are Janice (Phil) Daniels of Stratford, Texas, Ronda (Larry) Keck of Sand Creek, Carolyn (Jim) Johnson of Adrian and the Rev. Bruce (Lori) Jewett of Jasper. They have 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
The couple is also celebrating 51 years in the ministry. Lloyd Jewett was licensed to preach on May 2, 1968 at the Boon Baptist Church where the couple was married. He was called to be the pastor of the Fairfield Baptist Church in August 1968.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner on Friday, Dec. 13.
