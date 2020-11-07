LAKE CITY — Albert and Margie (Whaley) Metzger of Bronson, MI celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2020. The couple married on Oct. 10, 1970 at the Jennings Mission near Lake City, MI.
Albert worked for local farmers and was employed by the former Harter Corp.of Sturgis and for 28 years as a machine shop operator/supervisor at Grumman Olson of Sturgis, retiring in 2002. Margie was a reporter-photographer for several years at the Cadillac Evening News. Following her marriage, she worked for 15 years as a freelance writer and part-time teller at two banks in Bronson; then, for 13 years she was a newsroom clerk at the Sturgis Journal, retiring in 2009.
Since their retirement, the Metzgers have traveled and visited family and friends throughout the U.S. and in Brazil. In the summer they enjoy spending time up North, near Margie's hometown of Cadillac. Albert has worked part-time for Mayer's Gladiola Farm, driven for Amish neighbors and made numerous woodworking projects. Margie has worked with children and enjoyed painting, sewing and music.
The couple have six children, Albert Jr. “Von‘ (Connie) Metzger of Sturgis, Brian Metzger of Grand Rapids, Cheryl (Paul) Blakney of Wasilla, AK, Darrell (Chasity) Metzger of St. Joseph, MI, Eva (Ben) Neil of Quincy, MA, and Forrest (Heather) Metzger of Noblesville, IN. They have 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. They also hosted six exchange students from Brazil, Ecuador, Germany and South Korea; and they have cared for Margie's sister, Joan Whaley since 1986.
In lieu of an open house, due to Covid 19 Virus restrictions, their children and grandchildren gifted them with a trip to visit The Ark Encounter, The Creation Museum, Crystal Onyx Cave and other attractions in Kentucky.
