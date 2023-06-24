TUSTIN — Rodney and Janet (Malmstrom) Norman will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 28, 2023.
They were married at the Covenant Church by Pastor Mylander in Cadillac on June 28, 1958. The reception was held at the church. Their honeymoon consisted of a road trip in a 1958 Ford to Niagara Falls.
Rodney and Janey have two children, Debra (Ted) and Mike (Paula); six grandchildren, Acacia (Mark), Kayl (Tara), Brittney (Charlie), Leah (Ben), Crista, and Jandney; and 11 great-grandchildren, Carter, Paisleigh, Bryar, Adaline, Adrie, Eli, Avalee, Hattie, Tristan, Clay and Track.
Rodney graduated in 1953, and Janet in 1957, both from Tustin High School. Rodney worked for Consumers Power Company for 44 years and retired in 1997. Janet worked for NBD Bank and retired in 1993.
They currently live at their beautiful home and property in Tustin, where they enjoy watching the wildlife. They also enjoy a variety of activities including family deer camp, fishing, swimming, cross-country skiing, cutting wood, milling lumber, planting crops, Ranger riding, watching grand and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, serving at Cherry Grove Nazarene Church, cooking, baking, and hosting their family of 23.
Rodney and Janet are having a fun fulfilled life of God, family, friends, good health, adventure and their love for each other.
