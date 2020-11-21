Robert and Joann (Fruik) Pifer celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 5, 2020.
Bob retired from the Michigan State Police and the University of Michigan as deputy director of the police department. Now, he farms and hunts.
Joann owned a restaurant in Ann Arbor a worked for an orthopedic group of doctors at St. Joseph Hospital.
Together, they have three children. Dawn Pomorski, who has two children, Philip and Linda. Paula Pifer, who has one child, Hunter. Robert Pifer Jr. (Linda), who has two children, Skylar and Stirling. They also have six great-grandchildren; Alina, Krystian, Jack, Dylan, Savannah and Calvin.
Bob grew up in Marion. Joann grew up in Lake George. Now they reside in Cadillac at Stoneledge Lake.
