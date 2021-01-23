Stahls celebrate 60 years

MCBAIN — Rich and Ruth (Lucas) Stahl of McBain will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Jan. 27.
Rich and Ruth were married on Jan. 27, 1961 at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas.
Together, they have two daughters: Amy (the late Bob) Long of Murphy, North Carolina and Brenda (Bill) Ziska of Cadillac. They also have two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
An open house to celebrate the 60 years will be planned at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.