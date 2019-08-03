MARION — Marlin and Jean (Eisenga) Venema of Marion will celebrate 50 years of marriage on August 15, 2019.
The couple has three children: Jodi DeHate (Kevin) of Marion, Jacki Buckley (Kevin) of Comstock Park, and Mark Venema (LaDawn) of Hudsonville; and four grandchildren: Lauren Buckley, Gavin Buckley, Jackson Venema and Jager Venema.
An open house in their honor is being planned by their children. It will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Highland Christian Reformed Church of Marion from 2 to 4 p.m. Family and friends are invited to the celebration. The couple has requested no gifts please.
