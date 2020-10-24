Donald and Dixie Wells celebrated their 65 year wedding anniversary on October 22, 2020.
Donald Wells and Dixie Denzel both went to Cadillac High School, met on the school bus, and were married in 1955 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac. They are still members of that church.
They had two children, Denise and Dale who still live in the Cadillac area. Denise married Dan Schmidt and gave Don and Dixie their first two grandchildren Dana and Dean. Dale married Dawn and gave them two more grandchildren Destinee and Dezirae.
Don worked for Wexford County Road Commission for 37 years and was in the National Guard for 20 years. Don loves deer hunting and is still planning on going this year.
Dixie worked several jobs through the years waitressing, oil company and radio stations. She loves baking, sewing and quilting.
The celebration was small due to the nationwide health problem.
