Fred and Jeanette Wick of Wildlife Shores, Evart, celebrated 70 years of marriage on October 31, 2020. They were married in Northville, MI. Both graduated from Northville High School in 1949.
They have two children Kathryn (Rick) Wright of Mason, MI and a son Gerald (Rosemary) of Leander, TX. They also have two granddaughters Elizabeth (Joseph) Nunez and Alexis, both in Austin, TX.
The Wick's are now enjoying their home on the Muskegon River near Evart, MI.
