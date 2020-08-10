Carol Howell celebrating 89 birthday

LAKE CITY — Carol Howell celebrated her 89 birthday on August 5, 2020.
She has been a Lake City resident since she bought the house in 1968. She enjoys spending her spare time gardening, watching her pond with fish in it and feeding the birds and animals. She has been keeping a list of the birds each year and has over 30 different kinds of birds, ducks and animals that she has spotted at her Lake City property.
She enjoys playing golf and going out to eat once a week with her friend Carolyn Zysk. She spends several months during the winter in her Florida home which is in Naples, before returning to Lake City in the Spring.
