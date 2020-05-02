FALMOUTH— Anna Clark and Mitchell Rosted are parents of a son, Liam William Rosted, born 6:04 p.m. April 11, 2020 at Cadillac Munson Hospital. He was 20.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
He was welcomed home by Justin, Kaydence, Grayson, Emmit and Alexa. Maternal grandparents are Barbara Leatherman and Paul Clark of Cadillac and Temple, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Randy Rosted and Billie Rosted of Fife Lake, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.