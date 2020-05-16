Margaret Bass turns 103 years old

Bass celebrates 103 years
CADILLAC — Margaret Bass celebrated her 103rd birthday on May 12, 2020. The Cadillac Fire Department did a driveby parade for her to help her celebrate. She is loved and celebrated by family.
