Porter-Fall celebrates 90 years

CADILLAC — The family of Betty Porter-Fall recently celebrated her 90th Birthday on May 19. Betty has been a life long resident of the Cadillac area. If you see Betty out and about don't hesitate to wish her a happy belated 90th birthday!
