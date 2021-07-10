CADILLAC — Ryah Marie England-Hoffman was born on Saturday, June 26 to Jason and Erica Hoffman of Marion at Cadillac Munson Hospital.
Welcoming Ryah home are her sisters RaeLynn, 7, and Evalee, 2.
Parental Grandpartens Matt and Tammie Hoffman of Branch. Maternal grandparents are Frank and Mary England of Marion. Paternal great-grandmother is Paula Hoffman of Cedar Springs. Maternal great-grandparents are Frank and Grace England from Marion and Jean Miller from Marion.
