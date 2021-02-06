Silas Hewitt Jones

CADILLAC — Zack and Kelsey Jones of Lake City are the parents of son, Silas Hewitt, born 5:03 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Cadillac. He was 9 pounds 1 ounce.
Silas was welcomed homed by his two sisters Quinn and Eve Jones.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and Terry Carmean of Ortonville. Paternal grandparents are Kay and Tim Jones of Tustin.
The maternal great-grandparent is Barbara Palazzola of Clarkston.
