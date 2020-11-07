Torres, Sietsema wed

OWOSSO — It is with great pride that Richard and Pollyanna Torres, of Cadillac, and Biran and Beth Sietsema, of Owosso announce the Wedding of their children, Ashton Theodore Torres and Chelsea Lyn Sietsema.
Ashton was raised in Cadillac and he currently works in Cadillac. Chelsea was raised in Owosso. She currently works at Holdship Family of Funeral Homes and Cremation Services as a Manager and Funeral Director for six years.
Ashton and Chelsea became Mr. and Mrs. Torres on Saturday, Sept. 26 2020 before family and close friends in a beautiful backyard ceremony officiated by Pastor Derek Carpenter.
Accompanying the couple was their family: sister and maid of honor, Merissa Sietsema (Michael Shepard); brother and best man, Andre Torres (Amanda Rottman); bother, Alexx (Courtney) Torres; sister, Angelica Torres: nieces and nephews, Cora, Rory, Noah, Everli and Jackson. Close friends, Mark and Angie Holdship, Dean and Holly Christy, Casey Dostrt and Angie Mishler and their children and Trevor and Jordyn Matthews.
Ashton and Chelsea had to drastically alter their wedding plans due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. There were many family and friends that were present in spirit on their beautiful day blessed by God.
