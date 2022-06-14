CADILLAC — Schools are out, temperatures are rising and another early summer event is coming Tuesday.
After both lakes were surveyed recently, it was decided to do treatment in Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac for the invasive aquatic plant known as Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed and some nuisance native weeds.
Lake Mitchell Improvement Board Chairman and Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said somewhere between 12 and 24 acres will be treated on Lake Mitchell for Eurasian watermilfoil. In addition to the treatment for Eurasian watermilfoil, Solomon said roughly five acres of the invasive species curly-leaf pondweed also will be treated.
Eurasian watermilfoil forms large mats of floating vegetation that will shade out native aquatic plants and impede recreational activities. This species is not a valuable food source for waterfowl and may interfere with fish predation. Thick vegetation like this can also clog residential or industrial water intakes.
As with many invasive species, curly-leaf pondweed out-competes native aquatic plant species and reduces diversity. Dense colonies can hinder fish movement as well as recreational activities.
As for the nuisance native plants, Solomon said treatment will occur where it is dense and interfere with boat traffic.
The treatment on Lake Mitchell will mostly be in Little Cove, Big Cove and Franke North and Franke South. Solomon also said various beds will be treated in various locations throughout the lake.
Restorative Lake Sciences Water Resources Director Dr. Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones said the Lake Mitchell aquatic vegetation survey was conducted the week of June 5. She also said during the survey approximately 13.3 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil were found and another 10 acres also may be treated.
“We recommend treating Eurasian watermilfoil when it is actively growing and sometimes when it is low too in the water column, the products may not be distributed well on the weed beds,” she said. “The late spring allowed for most lakes in Michigan to experience EWM germination at similar times.”
The watermilfoil is proposed to be treated with a newer and highly-effective root-killing herbicide with diquat for a fast drop to reduce fragmentation risk, according to Jermalowicz-Jones. She also said around 5.5 acres of the pondweed were found and it will be treated with diquat.
The Torenta Canal also is proposed to be harvested to reduce the accumulation of Cladophora on the bottom, she said. The harvesting occurs every few years to keep the canal navigable, especially during lower water levels.
Solomon said Lake Cadillac also will be treated on Tuesday, but it will be less acreage than in Lake Mitchell.
Lake residents and the public need to remember after the treatment occurs on Tuesday, the areas to be treated will be marked with treatment notices posted along the shore. There also is a 24-hour swimming ban in those areas. If Tuesday is windy or stormy, the treatment may be postponed until the weather abates.
Jermalowicz-Jones said more surveys will be conducted in July through October to determine treatment efficacy and also locate any other areas of threat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.