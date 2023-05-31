CADILLAC — On Thursday, an annual occurrence will happen on Lake Mitchell.
Weather permitting, the chemical treatment of Eurasian watermilfoil is scheduled to occur in the lake Thursday. Additional treatments also are scheduled the same day in the coves and the Torenta canal to control nuisance native plants.
The shoreline, close to where the treatments are taking place, will have yellow treatment notices posted. On Thursday, people are asked to not swim, wade or use lake water to irrigate their lawns. Lake Mitchell residents also are reminded that aquatic plants left on the roadside will be picked up each week, but the pickup is for aquatic plants only. Yard waste, sand and woody debris will not be collected as part of this service.
Although Lake Cadillac was surveyed, a date for the first treatment in that lake for Eurasian watermilfoil has not been determined.
