MCBAIN — With restaurants dramatically cutting back on the volume of food they purchase, Northern Michigan farmers are bracing for the toll this could take on their finances, especially if the COVID-19 crisis continues into the summer and fall.
"We haven't seen it yet but we're anticipating it," said McBain dairy farmer Mike VanPolen. "It's a hard thing to monitor right now, with everything else we have to do on the farm."
At the moment, VanPolen and many other farmers in the area are gearing up for the start of planting season by completing necessary maintenance on equipment and starting the process of spreading manure on fields.
At the beginning of 2020, VanPolen said it seemed like things were starting to look up for farmers, many of whom have suffered the last several years with depressed commodity prices and uncooperative weather — notably last spring, when rainy conditions delayed planting by several weeks.
"We were looking pretty good," VanPolen said. "That got turned completely upside down."
Shortly after COVID-19 was discovered in the U.S., restaurants throughout the country started closing their dining areas and reducing their food expenditures. Days after it was discovered in southern Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered restaurants to suspend all dine-in sales.
Disruption caused by the virus also affected other industries connected to agriculture: VanPolen said recycling companies supply most of the packaging materials for many dairy processers and with those facilities shut down, processers can't buy as much milk.
"It all seems like kind of a circus right now," said VanPolen, who has considered buying insurance in the event that dairy prices continue to tank but is unsure if the financial gamble will be worth it.
"A lot of farmers can't take much more of a loss," VanPolen said. "We'll just have to hang our heads high, put our boots on and keep on working ... find a way to ride the ups and downs."
Michigan State University Extension field crop educator Paul Gross said Americans spend a large portion of their food budget at restaurants, so when this market disappeared, so did a major source of revenue for farmers.
"This could be devastating for the dairy industry," said Gross, who added that restaurants are one of the largest buyers of cheese products.
Joe Diglio, president and CEO of the Michigan Milk Producers Association, confirmed that the upheaval caused by COVID-19 has massively scaled back demand for dairy products.
"The food service industry is collapsing in front of us," Diglio said. "This eliminated a key sector overnight. It will inevitably roll back dairy prices."
MMPA is a co-op comprised of 1,300 farms in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin. The co-op markets the products of its member farms to various buyers.
Diglio said dairy commodity prices were looking to be similar to 2019 at the beginning of the year, around $16.30 per 100 pounds. If things continue as they are for the next three to four months, Diglio said the 100-weight price is projected to drop to the $12 to $13 range.
"That's a very large drop," Diglio said. "Things were starting to look more positive than negative for the dairy industry but we've definitely lost some momentum. I'm certain there will be more farms going out of business because of this."
Not only is the price of dairy being impacted by the loss of restaurant business, Diglio said their exports to other countries dried up virtually overnight.
Further exacerbating the situation is the time of year: Diglio said farmers typically increase their production in the spring to meet increasing demand; with nowhere to sell the glut of milk flooding the marketplace, many farmers have started dumping their excess supplies.
Diglio said there may be an opportunity to offload some milk at food banks and other non-profits that likely will have a higher need for products in the coming months, as more people continue to lose their jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
Gross, with MSU Extension, said another opportunity may open up when processers adjust their operations to meet the demand for products at grocery stores, which haven't seen a drop in sales comparable to restaurants.
Osceola County beef cattle farmer Tom Bluhm said immediately after COVID-19 reached Michigan, there was an initial boost in beef sales as people rushed to grocery stores and cleared aisles of merchandise in preparation for staying at home for weeks at a time but he worries that this won't be enough to offset the losses in other areas.
Bluhm raises feeder calves to around 500-600 pounds, then sells them to be butchered and processed into beef.
Market projections of beef prices show the commodity falling rapidly, Bluhm said. If that trend continues into the fall, he's worried that he won't even be able to cover basic operational costs, let alone make a profit.
"It all depends on when we get this virus under control," Bluhm said. "It's really put a stress on the industry."
While discussions are still in works on how the legislature may assist the agricultural industry during this time, Gross said he's heard there may be an expansion of the subsidies offered to farmers to offset the losses they've incurred as a result of the U.S. trade war with China and other countries.
