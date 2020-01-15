Milk tanker tips over; driver sent to hospital

EVART — The driver of a semi-truck was sent to the hospital on Monday after his vehicle rolled over in Richmond Township, in Osceola County.
A portion of US-10 was shut down to one lane for eight hours after a semi hauling a full milk tanker rolled over at 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, according to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office press release.
A responding deputy found that the driver of the semi, Jeffrey Salter of Mesick, had lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on US-10, sending the truck off the roadway and causing the tanker to roll onto its side.
According to the press release, Salter was sent to the hospital to be checked out for pain as a result of the rollover.
With him were two dogs that were taken to the Osceola Animal Control for safekeeping. The dogs were not injured as a result of the accident.
This was a single-vehicle accident and no one else was involved.
