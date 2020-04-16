CADILLAC — The first and only Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting in April took roughly 27 minutes Tuesday and had some commissioners meeting in person and others via the internet.
Five commissioners were in attendance and board chairman Gary Taylor was one of them. Despite the ability to meet virtually, Taylor said he prefers to meet in person and believes it goes smoother. In all, Taylor said nine people were in the Wexford County Circuit Courtroom and they were able to properly social distance.
"As long as we can maintain the social distancing, I don't blame (commissioners) who come (to meet in person)," Taylor said.
He said he believed all but one commissioner had access to meeting virtually, but like him, a lot of the commissioners like to meet in person and have communication between each other. During the recent meeting, the only commissioner not present was Joe Hurlburt.
He also said if all nine commissioners had shown up, as well as the public, then it would have been counter-intuitive, but since they were able to have distance between them, and the public was not present, it was acceptable. With the courthouse closed, the public was able to attend via Zoom.
During the meeting, the ballot language for the Wexford County Animal Control Fund millage renewal and the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension millage renewal was discussed and voted on. The commissioners voted 8-0 to put both renewals on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
The animal control renewal would provide for the operation of the animal control program and animal shelter and is at the same rate of 0.2 mills approved by voters in 2014 and 2016. The renewal, if passed by voters, would be for four years, 2020-2023. If approved, the millage would generate an estimated $205,616.58 for animal control in the first year.
The MSUE renewal would sustain 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture and other community education programs. It would continue the 0.17 mils that voters supported in May 2015 and would be for five years, 2021-2025. If approved, the renewal could generate up to $174,727.26 during the first year.
The board also discussed and voted by a tally of 8-0 to dissolve the West Michigan Forensic Pathology Services Authority.
The authority comprised eight counties; Clare, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford. After forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Schultz announced he took a different job, the members in the authority opted to go in a different direction.
Instead of the authority, Wexford County will use Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, which executed a five-year lease agreement, effective April 15, with Mecosta County to provide Board Certified Forensic Pathology Services in the morgue where the authority is located.
The Pathology Department Chair was very closely involved in the process and the school will provide the service. The morgue will be open to any Michigan Medical Examiner at $3,300/autopsy, which includes lab work and tissue examinations.
Commissioner Michael Benglink, who served on the morgue authority board, said the other counties were taking similar actions as what Wexford County did.
With the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order extended through April 30, the commissioners also voted to cancel any upcoming committee meetings. While the hope is that they will be able to resume the regular meeting schedule in May, Taylor said if it is looking like they won't be able to they will have to hold a special meeting to alter the schedule to mirror what was done in April.
