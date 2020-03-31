CADILLAC — Two millage renewals for an upcoming election will be the focus of the Wexford County Finance Committee Wednesday.
The two millages in question are the Wexford County Animal Control Fund millage renewal and the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension millage renewal. Both are slated to be on the ballot during the Aug. 4 primary.
The animal control renewal would provide for the operation of the animal control program and animal shelter and is at the same rate of 0.2 mills approved by voters in 2014 and 2016. The renewal, if passed by voters, would be for four years, 2020-2023. If approved, the millage would generate an estimated $205,616.58 for animal control in the first year.
The MSUE renewal would sustain 4-H youth development, agriculture and agribusiness, health and nutrition, horticulture and other community education programs. It would continue the 0.17 mils that voters supported in May 2015 and would be for five years, 2021-2025. If approved, the renewal could generate up to $168,932 during the first year.
Wednesday's meeting also will be the only finance meeting in April.
During its March 18 full board meeting, the commissioners discussed altering its meeting schedule so only one regular commissioners' meeting would be held per month and one finance meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All other committee meetings would be canceled and those items would be handled during the one regularly scheduled board meeting.
The commissioners ultimately voted to alter the meeting schedule.
Wednesday's meeting also will be the first the county's holds using the new guidelines regarding the open meetings act.
In a recent executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it allows public bodies to use temporarily change to the Open Meetings Act to conduct their meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation, until 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
Under Executive Order 2020-15, public bodies can use the telephone- or video-conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business during the coronavirus public health crisis, so long as they follow certain procedures to ensure meaningful access and participation by members of the public body and the general public.
For Wednesday's meeting, there are three ways the public and "attend" the meeting: by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on "Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
Instructions for virtual meeting participation also will be available at wexfordcounty.org before the meeting Wednesday. The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m.
