LAKE CITY — Paper becomes animal bedding or maybe hydroseeds. Plastics might become laundry detergent bottles or car parts. Cardboard might play a role in building your home; it gets recycled into backer paper for drywall.
That’s the fate of many products recycled at the Missaukee County Recycling Center, for now.
It all depends on a new 0.25 millage county residents are being asked to pay.
For the past decade, the Recycling Center, which is owned by the county but operated by the Missaukee Conservation District (the conservation district and the county are separate), has received a rural development grant from the USDA that funds operations at the recycling center.
But this year, the recycling center didn’t get the grant, and instead of using savings to pay for capital improvement projects at the center, savings are keeping the recycling center afloat for this year.
But the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Conservation District Manager Sherry Blaszak is concentrating on two measures that could keep the recycling center operating in 2021; a millage and another attempt at securing the USDA grant.
The USDA funding for recycling centers was competitive in 2020 and Missaukee County lost out on the grant by just a few points, Blaszak said. She said she’s received detailed information on how to improve the application in the future.
But how likely that is and how often Missaukee County will get a federal grant for the recycling center in the years to come isn’t clear. The competition for the grant is nationwide, and Missaukee County is the only county in Michigan to have received the grant for 10 consecutive years in the past.
A millage could be a more stable funding source, guaranteeing that the garage-style doors at the recycling center could stay open even if the federal government keeps rejecting the county’s application.
Moreover, a stable funding source could make the recycling center more appealing to other grant sources, such as the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The county had to turn down a grant intended for the recycling center from EGLE after Blaszak learned that the county had not received the USDA grant and would need to spend savings on operating expenses in 2020. Those funds had been intended as a local match for infrastructure improvements, like heating and a bathroom for employees (they use a portable toilet now, even on sub-freezing days).
It’s not unheard-of for recycling to be funded through millages, according to Blaszak. Eight other counties in Michigan have recycling millages.
The 0.25 mill proposal in Missaukee County could raise $148,097 annually.
Blaszak says she’s heard some questions about the proposal because some of the ballot language is confusing.
The final two sentences of the proposal read:
“The proceeds of this levy would be disbursed to the County of Missaukee, and a portion may be disbursed to the Cities of McBain and Lake City to provide curbside recycling under contract with the County. To the extent required by law, a portion of this millage may be captured by and retained by the Downtown Development Authority/Tax Increment Finance Authority.‘
Blaszak said the part about McBain and Lake City is in there to prevent city residents from paying for recycling twice, once for curbside and once for the county millage.
The final sentence, about part of the millage being captured by the DDA/TIFA, can’t be helped. TIFAs capture taxes, even millages aimed at specific community programs, with few exceptions.
“I don’t have a choice,‘ Blaszak said. “It’s in their law.‘
While only Missaukee County residents are being asked to pay a millage in support of the recycling center, out-of-county residents can use the center at no cost.
The recycling center does have some revenue; it sells the recycled goods to various companies that make bottles, paper and other items into the products listed in the opening to this article (glass is not technically recycled, according to Blaszak. Instead, any glass that is recycled at the Missaukee recycling center is re-purposed into road material at the landfill).
Revenue for the raw recyclable materials has been falling, however. Blaszak said the price the recycling center gets paid per ton of cardboard has dropped from $165 to $25. It used to be that the revenue from selling the recyclables could fund savings for capital improvements, but the fund doesn’t grow as quickly as it used it and it was re-directed this year to pay for operations.
Voters will decide whether to adopt the millage on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.