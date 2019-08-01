Milling around Marion Old Fashion Days

MARION — Anyone looking for some “old fashion‘ fun shouldn’t look any further than Marion this weekend.
Beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday, the village will once again host its Marion Old Fashion Days. Volunteer/organizer Diann Nowland said the event has been going on for more than 50 years and this weekend should be a family-fun, family-friendly event with something for everyone.
To coincide with improvements being made at the village mill pond, Nowland said this year’s theme is Milling Around the Pond. So far, roughly $104,000 has been collected including a $50,000 grant from the Osceola County Community Foundation. The goal is to raise $150,000 of which the village is more than two-thirds there.
Serious work is needed because over the years, the pond has become too shallow. As a result, it is nearly unusable for fishing and other recreational activities and it’s also harmful to downstream fish populations in the Middle Branch River. It is harmful because the water coming from the pond is much warmer than the water in the stream.
While the total amount of money raised so far is under the $150,000 goal, the plan to raise the final amount is about to be revealed starting at the annual Marion Old Fashioned days on Aug. 2-3. A raffle for two kayaks is scheduled to raise money for the Mill Pond effort at the upcoming event and afterward, the village will approach individuals and businesses for direct donations to raise the final amount needed.
“We usually pick a theme to coordinate it with but the village is doing a big project on the mill pond,‘ she said. “It will start after the event.‘
The festival begins on Friday with a Cruise-In where cars will come into downtown and line Main Street from 5-8 p.m. There also will be the Cornhole Tournament that is scheduled to take place on Friday.
Most events are held on Saturday with none being bigger than the Grand Parade that is set to start at 4 p.m. Other popular events on Saturday include the Duck Race, various kids events and the 15th annual Marion Car, Truck, Bike and Semi Show. There also will be the annual Marion VFW Chicken Barbecue.
Finally, Nowland said there will be vendors at the event and they will be selling everything from fresh produce to socks.
“It is a family-oriented, fun weekend. The community comes together and it is just fun,‘ she said. “If the weather cooperates, it will be a fun weekend.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.