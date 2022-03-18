CADILLAC — Cadillac doesn’t have an official St. Patrick’s Day parade but if you live on Crippen Street, you might have caught a glimpse of one in miniature Thursday.
For the second year in a row, a group of residents and their kids dressed up in green attire, decorated several wagons and bikes, flew Irish flags and played Irish music through a Bluetooth speaker as they paraded up the block, starting at Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers’ house shortly after 4:15 p.m.
Before the parade began, a couple of Cadillac fire trucks and a police cruiser made an appearance; they were greeted by waves and shouts from excited youngsters.
Schippers said they thought of the idea of putting on a parade last year, when her daughter, Rachael Davis, was up with her family during spring break.
“My sons kids live next door and were doing virtual school,” Schippers said. “We asked another family in the COVID pod to join an outdoor celebration. This year, when we could have more folks outside we invited more families.
“The perfect little kid and toddler event on a perfect, almost spring day.”
