CADILLAC — The next few years will be a time of change at Cadillac High School, but Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the goal is to make sure this time of change doesn’t impact students’ educational experience.
With the new school year starting on Aug. 29, Brown said there is excitement building as that day approaches. She said when students and staff return, they will be greeted by the new tennis courts. She said the tennis team will benefit from the newly constructed courts, but so will physical education classes and the community.
Like before, when the courts are not in use by the district, the public is welcome to utilize them. If, however, they want to reserve them, Brown said they still have to go through community schools, which is the way it has always been done.
As for what the inside of the high school will look like when classes resume on Aug. 29, Brown said it will be the same as it was the previous school year.
“Phase I of the project, which is the former junior high building, will not be completed until winter 2023. What that effectively means is we don’t have access to our art, band and orchestra rooms,” Brown said. “That is not new. That was the case last year. We have made room for those classes at the annex as well as in the auditorium.”
Those things will continue to happen this year, but there will be one change after winter break, according to Brown.
She said the start of auditorium renovations is scheduled for January, which means there won’t be available access.
For that reason, the annual high school play and musical performances will both occur during the fall. She also said high spring concerts will be held at a yet-to-be-determined alternative site.
Middle school and elementary concerts will be held in the Mackinaw Trail Middle School gymnasium. The auditorium’s renovations, however, are scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2023-2024 school year, according to Brown.
Finally, later this fall Brown said renovations will start at Veterans Memorial Stadium after all home football games have been played.
As for disruptions to student learning and teaching, Brown said the district has weekly meetings with the architect and construction manager. If there are any anticipated disruptions, Brown said the district tries to do that when there are no students or on weekends. The goal is to eliminate disruptions as much as possible.
“We have good separation, so the disruptions should be pretty minimal,” Brown said.
While there are many moving parts, Brown also wanted to stress that the school is still secure and utilizing its secure vestibule. While the bond project does include safety enhancements such as panic buttons and more security cameras, there are already many safety measures in place, including monitoring of building access points.
“We are excited about the changes and the construction. It is moving fast and we are grateful to the community for their continued support of our students,” she said.
During the next three summers, including the one we are currently in, Brown said there will be ongoing interior renovations of the existing complex including science classrooms, robotics lab, orchestra space and classrooms in the 400 wing. She also said areas with major renovations to the existing complex will happen after the new addition at the former junior high portion of the building is completed. The project remains on schedule.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start and asbestos abatement was the beginning stage, which started in late 2021.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology and a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, a new adolescent wellness center, a new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, a new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks, and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current and first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Phase II is work to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase II includes fire suppression, HVAC, orchestra, robotics and science classrooms, and demolition. Summer work will be focused on spaces that are needed for learning during the school year.
Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024. Phase IV includes the HVAC and renovations to existing classrooms in the high school, the adolescent wellness center, weight room and auxiliary gym locker rooms. The site work also will be phased, which began this spring with the tennis courts.
The high school project completion is expected in 2024.
