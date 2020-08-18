Minimal smells and noise expected at new solar garden

CADILLAC — The new solar garden in town should be pretty quiet.
So said representatives from Consumers Energy Monday night during a city council meeting, in response to a question from council member Bryan Elenbaas.
"The solar garden is pretty inert, it's very inactive," said a Consumers Energy representative who gave his name as Shaun Casey. "Generated from the sun, there's just not much, not many moving parts."
So, quieter than the trains? Elenbaas asked.
Yes, quieter than the trains, Casey confirmed.
Consumers Energy has several solar gardens in place, Casey said.
This one will be at the former Mitchell Bentley site at 514 Wright Street, where there was a fire in 2013. The city owns the property and the state has invested in getting in cleaned up for re-development.
The first redevelopment at the site will be the Consumers Energy solar garden.
Part of the deal means the city will need to grant two kinds of easements; one permanent, exclusive easement for the 2.5 acres where the solar garden will go, and another non-exclusive easement for a 35-foot-wide area for power lines and site access. The easements were why the solar garden was on the city council agenda Monday night; the city had previously approved the project, but the easements are a formality before construction on the garden can begin.
City Manager Marcus Peccia noted that while the solar garden itself is expected to be pretty quiet, the eventual re-development of the larger Mitchell Bentley site could mean more activity if the site is once again put to industrial use.
The solar garden would get some maintenance, such as repairs if it is damaged during a storm, as well as mowing once a year. Casey said Consumers Energy is looking for a grass that doesn't grow very high so that it doesn't overshadow the solar panels. They're also looking for pollinator-friendly grasses.
There may be some noise from a transformer.
Peccia thanked the Cadillac Industrial Fund for its role in bringing the solar garden to the site.
"This is really an incredible milestone here, and we're looking forward to seeing the solar garden planted later this summer, hopefully, this fall," Peccia said.
