Minnesota teen charged with motor vehicle-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Minnesota teen is facing two motor vehicle-related offenses following his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Brenden James Evenson of Twining, Minnesota was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and operating with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Cadillac. If convicted, Evenson faces up to five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evenson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
