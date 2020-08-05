Minor 24 hour project impacting traffic on M-66 in Osceola County

A quick road project will be alerting traffic Wednesday and part of Thursday in Osceola County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

 Courtesy of MDOT

EVART — A quick road project will be alerting traffic Wednesday and part of Thursday in Osceola County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Lane closures started noon Wednesday and remain in place until noon Thursday on M-66 near the Muskegon River between U.S.-10 and M-115 near Evart. Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said a commercial driveway is being built and paved.

Although it is a minor project, Kirkby said the project goes out into the roadway, and traffic regulators are needed.

"They are working on commercial driveways at the Muskegon Youth Home. They had regular residential drives and are upgrading to reflect the changes in their facility," Kirkby said. 

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.