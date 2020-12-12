CADILLAC - No injuries were reported during an early morning fire in Cadillac Friday.
The Cadillac Fire Department responded to a house fire on Carmel Street at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived smoke was coming from the home and the lone occupant had already escaped the fire. Firefighters contained and put out the fire, according to a release from the fire department. There was no significant damage to the residence, the release said.
Fire crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul operations.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by the Haring Township Fire Department and MMR.
