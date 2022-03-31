CADILLAC — Spring might be here, but that didn’t stop Mother Nature from giving us another taste of winter on Wednesday.
Residents woke up to frozen streets, cars and trees as the area was hit with a mixture of snow, sleet and rain.
“Starting at midnight, we had a bit of a snow, sleet and rain mixture,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Zoltowski said.
With the wintry mixture lasting for several hours, Zoltowski said our area saw an average of two-tenths of an inch of ice, with some areas receiving a quarter. However, by noon, he said the precipitation turned to freezing rain as temperatures rose to the mid-30s.
With the icy roads, Missaukee County Road Commission Superintendent Dennis Heuker they were out early clearing the roads.
With the temperatures warming up in the afternoon, Heuker said everything was routine.
“Most of the roads cleared up pretty good,” Heuker said.
Despite the icy roads, Missaukee County Sheriff Wilbur Yancer said they didn’t write any weather-related accident reports. However, he said there were a couple of trees down and power outages.
According to the Consumers Energy website, the outages were spotty, with less than 1% of consumers affected in the surrounding area.
Heading into Thursday, Zoltowski said there will be periods of rain in the morning and snow in the afternoon.
“Snow totals look to be less than an inch,” Zoltowski said.
