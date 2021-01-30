LAKE CITY — There are still a couple more boxes to tick, but Missaukee County Administrator Precia Garland appears poised to leave her position.
The City of Ionia has offered her a job as city manager. The contract has been negotiated and city council has approved the contract pending the results of her background investigation; after that, she'll need to formally resign from Missaukee County.
The county's commissioners, however, are already on notice that she intends to leave.
On Thursday, Ionia's city council signed off on Garland's contract; a few hours later, Missaukee County commissioners held a special meeting virtually to discuss hiring an interim manager.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said commissioners hope to interview two candidates right before the start of next week's finance committee meeting, which typically starts at 4 p.m. Those candidates are Robert Stalker II and Clarence Goodlein.
In a memo to commissioners, Garland referred the county to an interim manager list maintained by Michigan Municipal Executives.
"While there does not appear to be a retired manager with county experience, there are numerous qualified individuals that could assist Missaukee County until a new administrator is recruited," Garland wrote. "Attached for review are resumes of three candidates that are closest in geographical location to Missaukee County who could likely provide services with a daily commute, rather than requiring overnight accommodations. If there is interest in any of these candidates, it is suggested you contact them directly."
Stalker's resume lists him as living in Oscoda and working as a municipal management consultant, having previously served as Oscoda Township's superintendent.
Goodlein's resume shows him living in Luther and shows that he was previously city manager and emergency management director in Wixom, where he had also previously been public safety director and police chief.
Garland referred Missaukee County to the Michigan Municipal League for executive search services.
"I have contacted MML and asked them to join us during Thursday's Personnel Committee to further describe their services, processes, and fees," Garland's memo stated.
Garland herself declined to comment on this article, citing the fact that she had not formally resigned from Missaukee County.
Daniel Balice, Ionia's mayor, described the city manager job there as one that could be a capstone to Garland's career.
Balice noted that the city has interesting challenges, such as managing a public safety department that is also responsible for providing fire services for four prisons operated by the state of Michigan within city limits.
Balice said there's no set start date for Garland yet, but his guess was early March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.