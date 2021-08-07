FALMOUTH — Fitting of a town and county where farming activities form the epicenter of the regional economy, one of the largest and longest-running events in Missaukee County is the Agricultural Youth Show, which was held this year from July 30 to Aug. 5.
For more than six decades, local kids have raised cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits, turkeys and other livestock for exhibition at the show.
As part of the event, animals raised by participants are auctioned off to the highest bidders.
The event has continued to grow over the years, packing the sleepy town of Falmouth with hundreds of visitors every day of the week-long event.
Event organizers say the youth show imparts valuable lessons onto the kids, including the importance of hard work, dedication and perseverance; it also illustrates the essential connection between the work that goes into a project and the fruits that can be reaped as a result of that work.
“It’s just really good to keep kids where they should be, knowing where their food sources come from and animal care and everything,” Merritt resident Rachel Stirrett said.
“It teaches them a lot of responsibility because they have to prepare so much before the show,” January Rockey said as she watched her daughter the ring. “They get their animals in the spring so all summer they have to work with them, feed them, water, care, groom. It’s been a great experience for all of them.”
“My favorite part about the whole experience is just being out here and being able to show the animals with other people,” Caleb Doe, one of the senior showman said. “It’s really awesome just to see what everybody else has to offer.”
