Missaukee Ag Youth Show starts today in Falmouth

FALMOUTH — This year's Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show is scheduled to start today with work signup, livestock entries, testings and weigh-ins.
For more than six decades, local kids have been raising livestock such as cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits and turkeys, for exhibition at the Youth Show, where attendees bid on the animals.
Some area agricultural exhibitions, including those held at the Osceola County Fair, Northern District Fair and Marion Fair were canceled this year, with organizers instead opting to have virtual livestock auctions.
While the Missaukee Youth Show will have in-person exhibitions just like any other year, festival organizer Susan Beerens said they are taking measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
"It's going to be as normal as possible for the children while also protecting everyone's health," Beerens said.
Beerens said the property is large enough to adequately social distance most days of the show but there are a few exceptions when a large number of people are in relatively close proximity, such as when animals are auctioned off.
Instead of requiring attendees to bid on livestock in person, Beerens said those who aren't comfortable attending can submit a bid that will be placed on their behalf when the animal they are interested in purchasing is being auctioned off.
Beerens said they're also going to adjust seating in the auction area to ensure that attendees are sitting 6 feet apart.
Additional measures they're taking include requiring those who serve food to wear masks, among other precautions.
Other changes include the removal of kids games. Beerens said this decision was made because it's very difficult getting kids to social distance themselves, especially when they're having fun.
For information, call (231) 826-2006 or visit missaukeeagriculturalyouthshow.com.
2020 Missaukee Youth Show schedule
Friday, Aug. 31
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Set up and work sign up
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Market and feeder cattle entry
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Non-lactating dairy early entry
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sheep and goat entry
• 9 a.m. to noon — Swine entry and weigh-in
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Rabbit entry
• 2 to 5 p.m. — Poultry entry and testing
• 2 and 7 p.m. — Swine entry and weigh-in
• 4 to 9 p.m. — Indoor exhibit entry
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Horse office open
• 6 p.m. — Sheep and goat weigh-in
• 7 p.m. — Market and feeder cattle weigh-in
Saturday, Aug. 1
• 8 to 9 a.m. — Fair office open
• 9 a.m. — Horse show
• 1 p.m. — Pie baking contest
• 4:30 p.m. — Gymkhana sign-up
• 5:30 p.m. — Gymkhama show
Sunday, Aug. 2
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open-gym
• 7 p.m. — Community worship service
Monday, Aug. 3
• 9 a.m. — Poultry judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor exhibit building open
• 11 a.m. — Indoor exhibit bidding starts
• Noon — Goat judging and agility
• 2 p.m. — Dog show — obedience and agility
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Farm Bureau fun events
• 7 p.m. — Euchre tournament
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• 9 a.m. — Swine judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open
• 5 p.m. — Pet parade
• 5:30 p.m. — Family fun night activities put on by Jr. Youth Show Board
• 6:30 p.m. — Flag football ages 8-11
• 7:30 p.m. — Flag football ages 12-18
• 7 p.m. — All market record books due
Wednesday, Aug. 5
• 9:30 a.m. — Rabbit judging
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open — gym
• 1 p.m. — Sheep judging
• 3:30 p.m. — Market cattle and feeder judging
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-lactating dairy early entry
• 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibit bidding closes
Thursday, Aug. 6
• 9:30 a.m. — Dairy judging
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open
• 12:30 p.m. — Small animal sweepstakes
• 2:30 — Large animal sweepstakes
• 4:30 to 8 p.m. — Chicken BBQ
• 5:10 p.m. — Senior exhibitor recognition
• 5:30 p.m. — Market livestock sale
• 8 p.m. — Release all take-home animals
