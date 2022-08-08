CADILLAC — The annual Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show was a big hit as buyers from across the state traveled to buy all kinds of farm animals.
Turkeys, chickens, sheep, goats, pigs: a variety of animals were sold at auction.
Competitors dropped off their animals Friday, July 29 and came back to compete throughout the week. The show ended Thursday, Aug. 4 by having competitors show their animals around the area to potential buyers to be sold.
Carson Winkel, 8, showed a pen of three chickens and a lamb at market. It was his first time showing and selling chickens. Winkel got a grand champion ribbon for one of his chickens.
All the youth take care and raise their own animals that they show. Winkel took care of 11 chickens by himself including moving the coop two to three times a day. The Winkel family all raise and sell their own chickens and that is what made Carson try his hand at raising chickens.
The three chickens, named Fried, Broasted, and BBQ, are non-gmo meat chickens and sold for $18 a pound. The two things Carson would do differently next year is to have less chickens in a coop and remember the breed of the chicken he’s showing.
This year, Carson’s brother, Cooper, showed a lamb. The lamb, named Wild Wind, sold for $6 a pound.
During judging, the competitor had to show all the body parts of the animal to the judges. Chickens have nearly 20 body parts that have to be shown.
Both brothers said they would use the money from auction to save for a car or a house, but 8-year-old Cooper also said he would save his money “for a family if I have one.”
Next year Cooper said he wants to show a pig, lamb, meat chickens, and a duck.
“This is such a community event,” said Tammy Harrington, grandma to Carson and Cooper Winkel. “Everyone watches each other’s kids.”
Harrington described the event as “families of generations.”
Little McBain resident Mayson Fisher decided to show a steer for the first time this year.
A steer is a young male cow. A small accident happened when Fisher was showing her 455 pound steer to the judges. Fisher ended up with a small cut across her cheek by being scratched by the steer’s ear tag.
“I wasn’t afraid,” said Fisher. “I was in front of the judges so I couldn’t do anything.”
Fisher said that the hardest part about raising and showing a steer is walking it around the arena and selling it at market.
The 8-year-old may not know what she’s going to do with the money earned from auction, but she does know she wants to compete at next year’s show.
Another competitor, Bailee Zeigler, said she would use the money from auction to buy more animals.
The Falmouth resident was the first one to bring turkeys to the auction and holds the record for the biggest turkey, which was a whopping 40 pounds.
Zeigler started showing animals at 8 years old, now at 11 years old Zeigler has around 30 ribbons and eight are from just this year.
She was awarded grand champion for her turkey this year, but said that the hardest part about raising turkeys is keeping the males from fighting each other and keeping them from getting heat stroke due to them not having sweat glands.
“I’m sad to sell my steer,” said Zeigler. “I try not to get attached to them.”
Katy Wilt, 13, said that people that want to show animals should spend a lot of time with them.
“The more used to you the animals are, the more comfortable they are in their environment,” said Wilt.
Wilt has been showing animals for nine years and for the past four she’s been competing in the small animal sweepstakes. In the small animal sweepstakes, competitors must show a carvy (guinea pig), bunny, chicken, goat, and a dog.
This year Wilt won grand champion in the small animal sweepstakes.
“I like the competitiveness,” said Wilt. “The shows are fun and a way to find out how great your animal is after working a year with it.
The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show also has an indoor competition like baked goods, sewing, photography, and much more.
