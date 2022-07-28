FALMOUTH — The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show is back in town.
From Friday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 5, Board President Susan Beerens said they are bringing back many of the same shows including swine, dog, rabbit, cattle, goat and horse.
Though there were concerns early about the bird flu, Beerens said exhibitors are allowed to show live birds at this year’s show.
With so many shows going on, Beerens said their numbers are high this year, with hundreds of exhibitors expected.
“It’s definitely something we’re proud of that we’re meeting more kids’ needs and giving more education out,” Beerens said. “The fair is here for the children and we are happy that we support agriculture and support business by teaching the kids.”
Jennifer Low, a Youth Show board member, said this year they are bringing back guinea pigs, an animal the show has had before.
“We used to have them in the fair for a few years, but we didn’t have anyone participating,” Low said. “And now we brought them back to the fair because they’ve become more popular again.”
In addition to the various shows throughout the week, Youth Show Board Secretary Evie Kamphouse said they will have other events including kid games put on by the Farm Bureau, flag football, a pet parade and cow Bingo.
Kamphouse said there will also be a pie baking contest on Tuesday, August 2, that will be open for everyone to participate in.
The Youth Show’s biggest day will be on Thursday, August 4. After the final shows wrap up in the morning, Kamphouse said they will have their small and large animal sweepstakes. At these events, she said the senior showmen from each event will come and show the other animals to determine overall winners.
“This is kind of like taking the top winners and then having them compete against each other for the absolute top showman,” Kamphouse said.
At 3 p.m., Beerens said they will have a barbecue for the exhibitors and their families to enjoy. At 5:30 p.m., Kamphouse said their main event will take place with the market livestock sale. With this sale, Kamphouse said it gives the kids an opportunity to make some money for future expenses.
“(My daughter) put her winnings into the bank, and she used it to pay for her first semester of college,” Kamphouse said. “So when she got into her first semester of college, she didn’t have to borrow money because she had money there to help pay for it.”
One of the biggest things Beerens and Kamphouse said about the youth show was it taught the kids about responsibility, leadership, public speaking and other life skills.
“These are life skills that the kids need to just be able to live and to be able to function as an adult,” Beerens said. “These are important skills to be able to work with the community and work with other people.”
While the events may be the same, Beerens said there is one new addition to the fairground itself. This year, she said they’re building a new exhibit meeting room and concession stand.
Due to COVID-19 and rising costs, Beerens said they’ve been struggling to get the building done in time. While she hopes to have it done before the show begins, Beerens said they planned to begin moving in this week.
With the show approaching, Beerens said she is excited to see what the kids have to offer this year, especially the seniors.
“It’s always a really exciting time knowing that I followed these kids from the time they were 8 years old, and sometimes even 5 depending on when they started,” Beerens said.
“And just to be able to be here in their last year and see how they’ve grown and the values that they’ve taken away from the fair, it’s a very rewarding moment.”
As they continue preparing for the show, Beerens said they are always looking for donations and volunteers. She said those interested in volunteering and helping out the show can call her at (231) 510-8701.
“We really honestly prepare for this all year long,” Beerens said. “There isn’t a break and the more volunteers we can get or community involvements, donation, anything that can help ... is greatly welcomed.”
Friday, July 29
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Set-up and work sign up
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Market and feeder cattle entry
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Non-lactating dairy early entry
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sheep and goat entry
• 9 a.m. to noon — Swine entry and weigh-in
• Noon to 2 p.m. — Rabbit entry
• 2 to 5 p.m. — Poultry entry and testing
• 2 to 7 p.m. — Swine entry and weigh-in
• 4 to 9 p.m. — Indoor exhibit entry (project record book and vet science poster)
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Horse office open (posters and record books and knowledge tests)
• 5 p.m. — Sheep and goat weigh-in
• 6 p.m. — Market and feeder cattle weigh-in
Saturday, July 30
• 8 to 9 a.m. — Fair office open
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Indoor exhibit entry (project record book and vet science poster)
• 9 a.m. — Horse show
• 4:30 p.m. — Gymkhana sign up
• 5:30 p.m. — Gymkhana show
Monday, August 1
• 9 a.m. — Poultry judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor exhibits building open
• 11 a.m. — Indoor exhibit bidding starts
• Noon — Goat judging and agility
• 2 p.m. — Dog show-obedience and agility
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Farm Bureau fun events
• 7 p.m. — Cow Bingo and board games
Tuesday, August 2
• 9 a.m. — Swine judging
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open
• 4:30 p.m. — Pie baking contest
• 5:30 p.m. — Pet parade
• 6:30 p.m. — Flag football
• 7 p.m. — More family fun events
• 7 p.m. — All Market record books due
Wednesday, August 3
• 9 a.m. — Rabbit judging
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibits open — gym
• Noon — Sheep judging
• 3:30 p.m. — Market cattle and feeder calf judging
• 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-lactating dairy early entry
• 8 p.m. — Indoor exhibit bidding closes
Thursday, August 4
• 9:30 a.m. — Dairy judging
• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Indoor exhibits open
• 12:30 p.m. — Small animal sweepstakes
• 2:30 p.m. — Large animal sweepstakes
• 3 to 8 p.m. — BBQ Dinner
• 5:10 p.m. — Senior exhibitor recognition
• 5:30 p.m. — Market livestock sale
• 8 p.m. — Release all take home animals
Friday, August 5
• 5:45 a.m. — Cattle loadout
• 6 a.m. — Market livestock released
• 8 a.m. — Releasing poultry and rabbits (Must be picked up by 8:30 a.m.)
• 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. — Indoor exhibits released, vet science posters, record books released
• 8:45 a.m. — Cleanup
