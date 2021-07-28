FALMOUTH — The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show is returning to Falmouth once again. From Friday through Aug. 6, the youth show will offer the community a chance to come together for a week full of activities.
“The fair had a huge impact on the community last year,” Youth Show board president Susan Beerens said. “We had so many parents saying, ‘my kid needed this.’ ”
Taking place at 171 E. Prosper Road in central Falmouth, Beerens said the fair will feature many of the same events and activities as previous iterations.
After a day of entries and weigh-ins, Beerens said Saturday will feature the horse show at 9 a.m. and the gymkhana show at 5:30 p.m.
Judging events will kick off on Monday with poultry and goat judging early in the day and the dog show at 2 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m., Michigan Farm Bureau is putting on “Fun Events,” which will include a corn hole tournament. The Youth Show Junior Board will follow up the Farm Bureau event will cow Bingo and board games at 7 p.m.
Also starting on Monday, Beerens said they will be introducing a new event for the kids. From Monday to Wednesday, the public will have the chance to bid on various items made by the kids.
Tuesday will begin with swine judging at 9 a.m., followed by several events put on by the Jr. Board. Starting at 12:30 p.m., the board will have a pie-baking contest. Each contestant will bring two pies, one for judging and one for auction. The top three pies will be awarded prizes. Later in the day, the Junior Board will have its own “Fun Events” at 5:30 p.m., followed by flag football.
Wednesday will be full of judging events, with rabbits, sheep, market cattle, and feeder calf all up on the docket.
Thursday will start with dairy judging at 9:30 a.m., followed by the small and large animal sweepstakes. Beerens said the winners from each of the judging events will come back and showcase other animals outside of their own.
After the chicken and pork barbecue at 3 p.m., the fair will wrap up with a senior send-off and market livestock sale. Beerens said they will recognize all the high school seniors who will be participating in their final year at the fair. Afterward, hundreds of buyers will be invited to take a look at the animals and support the kids at the livestock sale.
“It truly takes a whole community to support our kids,” Beerens said.
With the kids making their final preparations for the fair, Beerens said she was excited for everyone involved. With the children being involved in several aspects of the fair, Beerens said it was a great opportunity for them to build relationships and gain a better understanding of the economy. For Beerens, the fair is all about teaching the kids lessons they can hold onto.
“My overall hope is that the kids have fun and take home lessons that are lifelong,” Beerens said.
Friday, July 30
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Set-up and Work Sign up
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Market and Feeder Cattle Entry
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Non-lactating Dairy Early Entry
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sheep and Goat Entry
- 9 a.m. to noon — Swine Entry and Weigh-In
- Noon to 2 p.m. — Rabbit Entry
- 2 to 5 p.m. — Poultry Entry and Testing
- 2 to 7 p.m. — Swine Entry and Weigh-In
- 4 to 9 p.m. — Indoor Exhibit Entry (Project Record Book and Vet Science Poster)
- 5 p.m. — Sheep and Goat Weigh-In
- 6 p.m. — Market and Feeder Cattle Weigh-In
- 6 to 7 p.m. — Horse Office Open (Posters and Record Books and Knowledge Tests)
Saturday, July 31
- 8 to 9 a.m. — Fair Office Open
- 8 to 10 a.m. — Indoor Exhibit Entry (Project Record Book and Vet Science Poster)
- 9 a.m. — Horse Show
- 4:30 p.m. — Gymkhana Sign-up
- 5:30 p.m. — Gymkhana Show
Monday, August 2
- 9 a.m. — Poultry Judging
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor Exhibit Building Open
- 11 a.m. — Indoor Exhibit Bidding Starts
- Noon — Goat Judging and Agility
- 2 p.m. — Dog Show-Obedience and Agility
- 4 to 7 p.m. — Farm Bureau Fun Events
- 7 p.m. — Cow Bingo and Board Games
Tuesday, August 3
- 9 a.m. — Swine Judging
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open
- 12:30 p.m. — Pie Baking Contest
- 5:30 p.m. — Fun Events (Put on by Jr. Youth Show Board)
- 6:30 p.m. — Flag Football (Ages 8-11)
- 7 p.m. — All Market Record Books Due
Wednesday, August 4
- 9:30 a.m. — Rabbit Judging
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Indoor Exhibit Open-Gym
- 1 p.m. — Sheep Judging
- 3:30 p.m. — Market Cattle and Feeder Judging
- 6 to 9 p.m. — Non-Lactating Dairy Early Entry
- 8 p.m. — Indoor Exhibit Bidding Closes
Thursday, August 5
- 9:30 a.m. — Dairy Judging
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Indoor Exhibits Open
- 12:30 p.m. — Small Animal Sweepstakes
- 2:30 p.m. — Large Animal Sweepstakes
- 4:30 to 8 p.m. — BBQ Dinner
- 5:10 p.m. — Senior Exhibitor Recognition
- 5:30 p.m. — Market Livestock Sale (Buyers #s available in office)
- 8 p.m. — Release all take home animals
Friday, August 6
- 5:45 a.m. — Cattle Load-out
- 6 a.m. ¸— Market Livestock released
- 8 a.m. — Releasing Poultry and Rabbits (must be picked up by 8:30 a.m.)
- 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. — Indoor Exhibits, Vet Science Posters, Record Books released (You must sign out with your superintendent)
- 8:45 a.m. — Clean-up
