MCBAIN — Police blotters are full of tidbits that show what police agencies encounter while doing their jobs.
Some of the incidents are serious, most are mundane and some don’t end up being much of anything. On rare occasions, there are things on these blotters that are unique. One such incident occurred on June 26.
Living in Northern Michigan it is not uncommon to see multiple car-deer crashes reported, especially in the fall months. There were multiple reports on June 27, June 28 and June 29 in Wexford County. While those are common, it was a car-rabbit crash that stuck out on this particular police blotter from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
That’s not a typo. It was a car-rabbit crash.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll has been with the agency for 27 years but during his nearly three decades with the MSP he has never seen that before.
“I’m sure people have hit rabbits before and have no damage to their vehicle but as far as causing damage, this is a first,” he said.
According to the report, Carroll said a 61-year-old Marion man was driving eastbound on Meyering Road in Missaukee County’s Riverside Township when a rabbit ran in front of his 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer. It jumped to avoid the SUV but instead struck the vehicle’s grill. It not only caused damage to the SUV but also ended the animal’s life, according to Carroll.
While the blotter said the incident happened at 11:44 a.m., Carroll said the report had a time of 10:10 a.m. The crash occurred on Meyering Road, but it also was near Menzies Road. The Marion man was not injured in the crash.
