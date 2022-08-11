LAKE CITY — The car cruise and show has returned to Lake City.
The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual cruise night and car show is taking place on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13.
With the event starting up this weekend, Chamber Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said they have all their sponsorships set and T-shirts ready for sale. Right now, Kaminski said their biggest need is volunteers to help with parking and other needs on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re probably looking for 10 to 12 people,” she said.
“We’ll need volunteers to sit at the table to sell T-shirts and help with registration.”
Kaminski said this year’s event will begin on Friday, Aug. 12, with the annual cruise night. Starting at 6 p.m., she said people can begin lining up at the Missaukee County Road Commission (MCRC) and take off at 7 p.m.
At the cruise, she said they’ll have a 50/50 raffle and a poker run that will take participants through downtown Lake City and the surrounding area. The Lake Missaukee Fire Department will also be grilling hot dogs.
Kaminski said three trophies will be awarded before the cruise starts, including best chrome, best make-out car and loudest exhaust.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, Kaminski said the Chamber will hold its annual car show in the downtown area. She said people can pre-register for the show online or in-person for $15 until Aug. 12. On the day of the show, she said people can register between 8 and 11 a.m. for $20.
The first 100 entries will receive a goody bag and dash plaque. So far, Kaminski said they have 35 people registered for the show.
Kaminski said show trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. and the show itself will wrap up around 2 p.m. Trophies will be given out by the Sheriff Department, the Lake Missaukee Fire Department, Missaukee County Road Commission, the Chamber, and Classic Chevrolet. There will also be a People’s Choice and Kids Choice trophy to get more kids involved with this year’s show.
“They’ll get a hat, a sticker, some other stuff and a little ballot,” she said. “They can pick their favorite car, and then we give a trophy for that choice.”
At 10 a.m., she said people can start setting up for the Tasty Treat’s second annual Kid’s Cardboard Box Car Show. For this event, kids 14 and younger will set cardboard cars for people to take a look at. So far, five kids have registered for the event.
Once the kids are set up, the event will run until 1 p.m., with judging taking place at noon. Once the event is wrapped up, Kaminski said trophies will be handed out, including a community choice, most creative and most realistic.
At noon, Kaminski said the Chamber is holding its Go Till She Blows car event on John Street, east of Main Street. With this event, she said they will drain all of the car’s oil and air freeze, and people would pay to guess how long it will take for the car’s engine to blow up.
At $5 a bid, Kaminski said people can place as many guesses as they like. She said the winner will get 50% of the pot. All bids will need to be in before noon.
While the car show is going on, there’ll be crafters and vendors will be set up in the city park. Kaminski said local businesses will also have specials going on during the show.
Throughout the day, she also said they’re having a few events put on by The Doo Wop DJs around Hammers. Kaminski said the group will have activities for kids and families including a bubble gum blowing and hula hoop concert, a name that tune game and trivia.
Kaminski said winners will receive door prizes from the DJ. Currently, she said they are looking for more kid and car-related prizes.
As the Chamber continues working everything out, Kaminski said it’s been exciting to put the show together in a short amount of time.
With this weekend’s activities, Kaminski said she hopes for a good turnout and to see more families and kids get involved.
“The kids need to get more involved because if they don’t learn about the cars, then there’s no involvement with those cars and we’re not going to see them anymore,” she said. “You need to be interested in the old cars so they live on.”
