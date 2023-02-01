Winterfest 2023 Schedule Friday, February 3 • Chamber BA5 - Time: 5 to 8 p.m. - Location: Warming Tent in the City Park - Tickets: $3 for members, $5 for non-members Saturday, February 4 • Snowman Building and Snow Angels Contest - Time: All day - Location: Willard Lot • Broom ball Tournament - Time: Registration begins at 9 a.m., first game is at 9:30 a.m. - Location: Behind Hammer’s Pub and Grub on the ice - Tickets: $30 per team First, second and third-place teams will receive an award. • Corn hole Tournament - Time: Starts at 10 a.m. - Location: Lake City High School - Call Will Eubank at (231) 920-5275 for more information • Warming Tent - Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Location: City Park • The Senior Center will be providing hot beverages. Donations are welcomed. • Vendors and Craft Show - Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m - Location: American Legion • Scavenger Hunt - Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Location: Missaukee Mountain • Blair Acres Carriage Rides and Petting Zoo - Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Location: Lake City Area Fire Department • Paint and Sip - Time: Noon to 2 p.m. - Location: American Legion - Tickets: $45 per person - Registration can be completed online at missaukeechambert.com under the events tab or by calling the Chamber at (231) 839-4969. • Food truck (Betty’s Little Brat’s) - Times: 3 to 10:30 p.m. - Warming Tent in the City Park • Live Entertainment with Beer and Seltzer - Times: PBR Band plays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., North 44 plays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. - Location: Warming Tent in the City Park - Admission: $5, must be 21 and older to enter Sunday, February 5 • Ice Fishing Tournament - Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Location: Warming Tent in the City Park - Tickets: $10 for anglers 17 and under, $25 for adults - Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the warming tent. Registration can also be completed online at missaukeechambert.com under the events tab or by calling the Chamber at (231) 839-4969. - Return to the tent at 3 p.m. to measure fish. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. There will be first, second and third-place winners for adults and kids
LAKE CITY — Lake City’s Winterfest is returning for another year.
The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual winter festival is set to take place from Feb. 3-5. With a schedule in place, Chamber Board President Ryan Carrigan said they are ready to go.
“Everything is pretty much set in stone at this point and finalized,” he said.
This year’s festival will introduce a few new events into the mix. Carrigan said on Friday, Feb. 3, the Chamber is hosting a Business After Five event from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will take place in the warming tent in the city park. Tickets are $3 for Chamber members and $5 for non-members.
The weekend will be packed with new and returning events. Carrigan said Missaukee Mountain is hosting a scavenger hunt at the resort from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At the American Legion, he said they will be hosting a vendor and craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lake City High School baseball team will be hosting a corn hole tournament starting at 10 a.m. The purpose of the tournament will be to raise money for the team.
The Senior Center is also holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the warming tent. The Chamber will be providing chili by donation.
By working with more organizations throughout the area, Carrigan said it gives people more activities to do during the festival.
“The biggest thing is the more groups you get involved, the more stuff you do because it’s spread out,” he said.
“Anytime you get the community involved, you’re going to get more buy-in and more people participating, so it can help make it better each it.”
One of the big changes from last year’s festival will be what’s happening on the lake. Carrigan said they are replacing the hockey tournament from 2022 with a broom ball tournament.
This event is all part of the Chamber’s efforts to make the festival more family-oriented compared to last year.
Some returning events included the snowman building and snow angel, the ice fishing tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5, and the carriage rides and petting zoo put on by Blair Acres.
One event missing from last year’s festival is the Sprint Cars on Ice. Carrigan said the event had to be canceled due to the amount of ice.
Carrigan said the Chamber is looking for volunteers to help with the festival. Volunteers may be asked to assist with set-up, tear down, selling tickets and merchandise, registering people for events, and helping monitor different events.
“We can always use volunteers, and we can never have too many of them,” he said.
