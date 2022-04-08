Recently, a bridge reconstruction project in Missaukee County was announced to be part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling project.
The only project in the Cadillac News coverage area is on Dorr Road over Haymarsh Creek. The project will be a full replacement of the structure scheduled in Fiscal Year 2023. The cost of the project is more than $1.6 million and is only one of eight being done in MDOT’s North region.
The bridge bundling program is possible due to $196 million in funding signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which will allow the state to execute Phase II of the program, beginning later this year on 59 bridges. Five bridge bundling projects started in March as part of a pilot program to repair 19 bridges under Phase I.
The five projects currently range from 38 to 77 percent complete. All of the bridges encompassed by the pilot program will be completed and reopened to traffic within 60 or 90 days from the start of repairs.
A list of the 59 bridges, which were prioritized based on regional mobility and safety. This includes the project in Missaukee County. This second phase focuses on closed and load-posted bridges. Some will be permanently removed while others will be fully replaced.
“We’re making good progress toward our goal of improving 19 local bridges throughout the state this year,” State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said. “These projects should keep the bridges in service for another 50 years, continuing to connect communities, travelers and businesses. This pilot program will accelerate repairs, streamline construction, spark innovations, and create economies of scale, helping to rebuild Michigan’s infrastructure more efficiently.”
This year’s project, the first of its kind in Michigan, will repair 19 bridges in serious or critical condition that are owned by local agencies.
Each bridge will have its superstructure replaced, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams. MDOT bridge staff and consultants are doing all the design and construction administration work for the bridge bundling program.
The bridge bundling program, which covers several bridge locations under one contract, streamlines coordination and permitting, increases economies of scale, and improves bridge conditions on local routes around the state. The State of Michigan is working to expand the approach, already in use on state trunkline projects, to address locally owned bridges.
An online dashboard at Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling provides project updates and shows percent completion, detour routes, and other information for each of these projects. Clicking on the interactive map pulls up details on each project, including photos documenting the ongoing work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.