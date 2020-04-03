Missaukee County was the next local road commission to remove weight restrictions and Wexford County will soon lift the restrictions too.
Missaukee County lifted the restrictions on April 1 and Wexford County has scheduled to lift the restrictions at 7 a.m. on April 6. On March 23, Lake County lifted its weight restrictions on all county roads and the Osceola County Road Commission lifted the restrictions on March 26.
Effective at noon Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation lifted its spring weight restrictions on state roads from the southern Michigan border north to the Mackinac Bridge. On March 16, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-12, temporarily lifting seasonal weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles on state and local roads carrying essential supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order extends until 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 13. This spring weight restriction update does not alter the direction given in the governor's order. Permits will still be required for loads exceeding the normal legal limits.
By law, Michigan’s state and local road agencies may enact seasonal weight restrictions whenever conditions warrant. Weight restrictions are traditionally enacted each spring to minimize road damage caused by commercial vehicles during the freeze-thaw cycle of spring.
As the ground thaws, water is forced toward the surface, exerting pressure under the pavement. This causes weak spots and makes the road surface more prone to damage. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the probability of causing harm to roads.
A federal highway formula is used to determine when the weight restrictions should be put into place. It uses high and low temperatures for the upcoming 15 days. If the trend indicates a thawing cycle, the restrictions are enacted.
During the weight-restriction period, trucks traveling on “posted/restricted‘ roads must carry lighter loads. The legal load limit is reduced by 25 to 35 percent, and trucks must travel at slower speeds.
Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties announced in late February to put weight restrictions in place on March 2. Last year, all four counties put the restrictions on local roads on March 13. In 2018, Osceola County enacted weight restrictions on Feb. 19 while Missaukee and Wexford County did so on Feb. 22.
