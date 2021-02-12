LAKE CITY — A 28-year-old Missaukee County man was arrested by the Traverse Narcotics Team and charged with the selling of crystal methamphetamine out of his home as well as a weapons offense for his connection with two separate events.
Nathan Crane was arrested and arraigned in Missaukee County's 84th District Court on Jan. 28 on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to a release from TNT. He was later arrested and arraigned on an additional charge of felony firearms on Feb. 8, police said.
The charges in question are only accusations. Crane is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Jan. 27, detectives from the TNT and the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement Team were alerted to illegal drug activities in Missaukee County. An investigation revealed crystal meth was allegedly being sold by Crane at a residence in Missaukee County's Pioneer Township.
After obtaining a search warrant, police said TNT went to Crane's home on Jan. 28 and seized approximately 1.5 ounces of the drug, drug paraphernalia, a pistol and more than $14,000 in cash. In addition to those items and cash, TNT also seized a significant number of collectible coins, including gold and silver coins, foreign collectible currency and jewelry that was hidden in and about the home, according to police.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety stemming from his January arrest, but as a result of his felony firearm arrest, Crane had his bond revoked, police said.
TNT and SANE were assisted by the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police K9 Unit and the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office.
