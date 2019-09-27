LAKE CITY — Missaukee County is expected to be under budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which ends Monday, Sept. 30.
The county board of commissioners has called a special meeting for Friday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. in the commissioners room at 105 South Canal St. in Lake City.
Commissioners are expected to approve budget amendments that account for additional revenues and reduced expenses.
The county brought in $87,750 more revenue than expected while spending $19,526 less than was budgeted. The difference totals $107,276 and means instead of spending down fund balance, the county will instead add $29,731 to its financial cushion, according to a memo from County Administrator Precia Garland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.