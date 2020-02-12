LAKE CITY — Before a packed room of Missaukee County men, commissioners said they planned to approve a resolution supporting the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution — just not quite yet.
Dennis Meekhof, a Richland Township resident, is a supporter of the Second Amendment sanctuary cause, which sprang up in protest of so-called “red flag‘ laws that temporarily take firearms from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others. Critics say red flag laws deprive people of their constitutional rights to due process and the right to bear arms.
Communities across the country and in several Michigan counties and towns have started adopting resolutions supporting the Second Amendment.
Meekhof contacted commissioners about the possibility of Missaukee County passing a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.
On Tuesday, several men spoke in favor of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution during public comment of the regular Missaukee County board meeting.
“The Second Amendment is continuously under attack around the country,‘ Meekhof said. “And we the people of Missaukee County did not want to stand by and wait for it to happen.‘
Nobody spoke in opposition to the proposed resolution.
Dave Ebels said he was proud to live in a conservative community that voted for conservative candidates and conservative issues.
“We’re among very like-minded people up here,‘ Ebels noted. “Our gun rights are something that I take very, very seriously.‘
County board members received several versions of Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, some with the word “sanctuary‘ and some without. Commissioners previously indicated during their February Finance Committee meeting that they weren’t in favor of “sanctuary‘ language, making negative comparisons to sanctuary citizens for immigrants.
Some versions of Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions call on the county not to appropriate funds to enforcing laws the county deems to unconstitutionally violate the Second Amendment; others are broader statements of support for the constitution and Second Amendment rights.
County Administrator Precia Garland told commissioners at the Finance Committee meeting that the state of Michigan, not the counties, have the right to regulate firearms.
Sheriff Wil Yancer told commissioners he supported the Second Amendment, as did Prosecutor David Denhouten. Denhouten also noted that he has prosecutorial discretion and can choose not to prosecute certain cases.
Just five commissioners were in attendance at the February board meeting in Missaukee County on Tuesday. Commissioner Niebrzydowski moved to table the discussion until March’s Finance Committee meeting, when all commissioners would be present to weigh in on the language; however commissioners indicated they believed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment would pass in March.
