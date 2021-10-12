Missaukee Co. vehicle hit in weekend incident by suspect in stolen vehicle

LAKE CITY — A suspect vehicle hit a patrol car and deputies used a Taser, which resulted in a 31-year-old Merritt man and a 24-year-old Manton woman getting arrested over the weekend for their connection with a stolen vehicle incident.
At 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a truck that had been reported stolen from the Wexford County. The deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of M-66 and Jennings Road, according to police.
The deputies indicated they wanted the truck to pull over, which the driver did in the area of Jennings and Green roads in Lake Township. As the deputies attempted to contact the driver of the truck, police said the suspect attempted to pull away and flee from the traffic stop.
In the process of attempting to leave, police said the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle. As the deputies attempted to take both the Merritt man and the Manton woman into custody, police said they resisted arrest. The Merritt man had to be subdued by the use of a stun gun, according to police.
No one was injured in the incident, according to police.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said Monday the Merritt man and Manton woman were scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday due to the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday. He also said the passenger side door o the patrol vehicle was crushed. The vehicle is not totaled, but Yancer said there is significant damage.
A second uninvolved passenger, an 83-year-old Merritt woman, was released from the scene. Yancer said that woman was the Merritt man’s grandmother and it is unclear why she was in the vehicle.
“Wexford County put out a (Be-On-The-Lookout) and it was spotted on M-66 and Jennings Road. There was no pursuit,” he said. “They stopped the vehicle and when the officer went to the window, that is when (the suspect) pulled away and hit the other patrol car. There were two patrol cars on the scene.”
The sheriff’s office forwarded the case to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office seeking multiple felony offenses, including possession of a stolen vehicle, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and felonious assault with a motor vehicle. The Merritt man and Manton woman also could face felony charges in Wexford County.
Wexford County Detective Lt. Marty Penney the sheriff’s office is still investigating the theft of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. He said the initial investigation in Wexford County showed the incident at the Haring Township residence occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. Penney said there was some sort of altercation between the victim and the Merritt man.
“It appears they were acquaintances. There was a pushing and shoving match over the car keys. The Merritt man eventually got the keys and then drove away with the vehicle,” he said. “When he drove away, he was alone in the truck.”
Once the investigation is complete, Penney said the file will be forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and authorization of charges.
