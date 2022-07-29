LAKE CITY — The long-serving Missaukee Commission on Aging is seeking a renewal of its millage on the Aug. 2 ballot.
The non-profit COA, which relocated two years ago to its spacious digs a short distance south of the traffic light at the intersection at Jennings Road and M-66 — where the monthly expenses are considerably less and the organization is buying instead of leasing — offers a variety of services to seniors in the county at very reasonable rates or no cost at all for some services.
One major reason the COA has been able to maintain its level of services, even though the number of seniors in the county has grown in recent years to the point where seniors comprise about one-third of the county’s population, is the support the county residents have historically provided by strong margins at the polls every four years.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the support we’ve received from our wonderful community over the years,” said COA Executive Director Heather Harris-Bryant, a born-and-bred Lake City native entering her fourth year at the helm.
“The millage is the primary part of our annual budget and is critical to us being able to keep all our services going.”
And as Harris-Bryant pointed out, the COA millage renewal remains the same as the one the county voters approved four years ago by more than a 2-1 margin. (The millage request of 0.75 mills, or 75 cents per $1,000 taxable value, amounts to about $150 per year for those owning homes with a taxable value of $200,000.)
The COA serves around 300 seniors per month.
As Teri Dick, an LPN and the organization’s nursing coordinator who has been with the COA for seven years, notes, being able to maintain the COA budget means “keeping people in their homes.”
“The nice thing is we go right to their homes and we can do things for them that they might have a hard time doing for themselves,” Dick added.
The COA has 21 employees in all. Two of them, Seniors Services Coordinator Shannon Scarbrough and Operations Coordinator Holly Davis, have been with the COA for 20 years. Others such as Clinical Supervisor Brenda Strickland, RN, are employees with many years of service.
This fall, Scarbrough and recently-hired Administrative Assistant and Medicare and Medicaid Assistance Program Counselor, Haley Troon will be able to offer help for Missaukee seniors with Medicare open enrollment in person for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020.
“We’re looking forward to that,” said Scarbrough.
The COA’s services includes homemaking, personal care, respite care, home chores such as cleaning walls and carpets, foot care, snow removal, and transportation in addition to assistance with Medicare and Medicaid. They also look out for seniors as much as possible and have direct contact with adult protective services and are always on the lookout for things like fraud or elder abuse.
The organization is also broadening its services to include things like the recently-started Tai Chi weekly pilot program at the COA building on Friday mornings. The COA also has a cleaning-supply pantry on-site and coordinates with other organizations and groups like the Lake City Senior Center and the Merritt Golden-Agers.
“The big question is, if we weren’t here, who would or could do what we do,” said Harris-Bryant, the former director of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce who owns a degree in Allied Health Administration and worked for a time as a CNA herself.
“I’m constantly impressed by the level of dedication from our staff and the amount of compassion they have for our seniors. So many of our staff go above and beyond what’s just required because it’s a true labor of love."
