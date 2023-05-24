LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Commission on Aging is ready to welcome the community in with open arms.
The organization is hosting an open house to showcase its new building on Thursday, June 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. Missaukee County COA Director Heather Harris-Bryant said visitors will get to tour the building and meet COA staff and board members.
“I would like every senior in the county to at least be aware of us,” she said. “They don’t have to let us in. They don’t even have to use us, but know we’re here for them if they choose.”
Though the organization has been in its new building since October 2020, Harris-Bryant said they weren’t officially open because of health precautions due to the pandemic. Now that the federal COVID-19 public health emergency has expired, Harris-Bryant said she is looking forward to having more activities at the Missaukee COA.
“I want this to be a heaven and hub for seniors,” she said.
Education is one area of focus moving forward at the Missaukee COA. Harris-Bryant said they want to become a place where seniors can learn how to use technology or how to avoid scams.
As the Missaukee COA looks at expanding programming, Harris-Bryant said they want to hear seniors’ suggestions and feedback at the open house.
“We’re really hoping to engage people and tell us what they want to see,” she said.
“That’s going to be the biggest driving force for us is, I don’t want to host things that no one is going to come to. I want them to be worthwhile and worth people’s time.”
Spreading awareness about the organization is one of the goals for the open house. Harris-Bryant said they want seniors to learn more about the services they provide.
“There is no financial or income status tied to the services we provide,” she said. “People pay based on what they can afford to pay, some people may pay $2 an hour to have some homemaking help and some might pay $15.”
Senior citizens aren’t the only ones invited to Thursday’s open house. Harris-Bryant said they want people of all ages to visit and learn more about the COA’s resources and connections to state programs. If someone notices a senior who may need help, Harris-Bryant said they want that person to be able to direct seniors to the COA.
“We want to be a senior connection for everything senior-related,” she said.
The Missaukee County COA is located at 2170 S. Morey Road in Lake City. Those interested in learning more about the organization can call (231) 839-7839.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.