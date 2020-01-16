Missaukee commissioners agree to transfer library

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County commissioners agreed to transfer ownership of the library land and building to the district library that uses it.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the $1 sale to the Ardis Missaukee District Library. The library’s insured value is $1,562,776, but transferring the property to the library gets the county out from under obligations to maintain the property.
The county and the library are separate entities. Approximately 20 years ago, when the district library — which receives its own millage and can legally own real estate — was still young, the county facilitated the library gift from Dr. Ardis. As a result, the county owned the real estate and the building that the district library uses.
“The county has researched this issue and determined the time has come for the Missaukee District Library to take possession of its land and facility by deeding it to the Library for $1,‘ Garland wrote in a memo to commissioners.
The deal, which was worked out in conversation with the library’s attorney and the recommendation of the commissioners’ buildings and grounds committee, transfers the building and several lots. The county would have a permanent easement for the Veteran’s Memorial Park and will pay $500 annually for utilities for the park.
As part of the deal, the county will provide title insurance at a cost of $2,563 based on the library’s $1.5 million value.
Commissioners previously asked Garland to look into what would happen to the property if the district library should ever cease to exist.
The property would revert to the county’s ownership and the county would have to create a library department, according to legal advice and an updated version of the transfer agreement.
There are a number of deed restrictions attached to the property, including one that the property would revert to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation if it ever stopped being a library, but the foundation rescinded that deed restriction a number of years ago, Garland told the Cadillac News. The remaining deed restrictions are mostly about maintenance and upkeep.
