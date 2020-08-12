LAKE CITY — With a sigh of relief Tuesday, Missaukee County commissioners approved a budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins Oct. 1.
"Alright. Phew," said Precia Garland, the county's administrator, said to chuckles from the room after commissioners unanimously approved the $11 million dollar budget.
The budget predicts the county will spend $459,937 less than last year; between $5,126,615 in general fund spending and $6,152,659 for special fund spending, the county will spend $11,279,274.
That's $118,947 less money than the county will get in revenues; it's typical for the county to plan to outspend revenues but sometimes the county ends up saving money instead.
There's about $1.63 million available in fund balance to cover the gap.
"We've been preparing for the rainy day, essentially, that is upon us," Garland said.
The planned reduction in spending is due to reduced child care spending, decreased capital project expenditures and other decreases. Additionally, county employees agreed to a wage freeze.
However, the county is expected to make some capital expenditures. IT equipment, HVAC improvements and patrol vehicles are in the budget.
Revenue is expected to be down in part because it's expected that state revenue sharing will be down about 50%, Garland told commissioners. That's about a $150,000 loss.
Garland warned commissioners that, due to economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county may need to amend the budget multiple times in FY 2021.
"I think that you're probably going to see more amendments to this budget, than any other budget since I've been here, just because of the uncertainty," Garland said.
